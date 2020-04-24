Punitive nature of column

on inmate appalls reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading James Gagliano's op-ed column, "Revisit the decision: Governor, don’t let Vincent Lamont Martin be released," about The Virginia Parole Board's decision to release Martin, I was appalled — appalled at how someone who worked in criminal justice could be so punitive toward someone who worked hard to reform his life. Perhaps I shouldn't be, though, since that's also the position of many police associations. Martin spent 41 years in prison for killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Yes, what he did was heinous, but was it so bad that there's no hope of reform? Or is it just that Gagliano thinks this 64-year-old man is reformed but doesn't care? Especially now during this pandemic, keeping anyone in prison is tantamount to a death sentence. Maybe that's Gagliano's point.

Kirsten O'Nell.

Glen Allen.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email