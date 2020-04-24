Removal of priest shows
bishop's poor leadership
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Catholic Bishop Barry Knestout certainly wasted no time in using the cover of the coronavirus pandemic and Easter to further pressure the Rev. Mark White into silence. The Catholic hierarchy has an excellent track record of silencing dissent when it comes to sexual abuse and this matter is no exception. Knestout demonstrates that he has learned well as the auxiliary bishop to Cardinal Donald Wuerl. Silence those who proclaim uncomfortable truths. Better yet, be petty at a time when the faithful least need drastic change.
Few measures of leadership compare to how a leader treats his subordinates. Knestout abuses his position by ignoring canon law (as pointed out by more than a few canon lawyers). A bishop also ought to shepherd his priests and develop them, especially the unruly ones. Apparently hard words are enough to make the good bishop fly into conduct unbecoming of a leader.
The bishop asks the question about what is to be done with White. As Henry II exclaimed, "Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?” Knestout and the church hierarchy have no leg to stand on with regard to sexual abuse and ought to realize at a minimum the poor optics of this situation. Rather, the bishop ought to be traveling to Martinsville to seek the forgiveness of a priest he wronged, first by suggesting that the truth White proclaims is divisive and then for ignoring canonical procedure. After that, feel free to (with apologies to Dom Gregory Dix) deliver the Catholic “diocese from the menace of some different windmill.”
Timothy Olmsted.
Farmville.
