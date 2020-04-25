Gadget addiction harms

youth and politicians

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

George Will made a good point about what is lost when we stop reading and become slaves to our electronic devices in his column “What we lost when we stopped binge reading.” He cites Adam Garfinkle’s National Affairs magazine article “The Erosion of Deep Literacy,” which makes several interesting points. Dependency on electronic gadgets diminishes the neural pathways of individuals who have become slaves to their gadgets. They have shallow and shortened attention spans. The most telling point in Garfinkle's article states: “Government’s problem-solving failures reflect not just hyper-partisanship and polarization, but the thin thinking of a political class of non-deep readers who are comfortable only with the shallowness of tweets. Instantaneous digital interactions encourage superficiality, insularity and tribalism.” Garfinkle goes on to say: “Cognitively sped-up and multitasking young brains may not acquire sufficient capacities for critical thinking, personal reflection, imagination, and empathy, and hence will become easy prey for charlatans and demagogues.” That also goes for older brains. I leave it to readers to decide who fits this description.

Joe Shocket.

Chester.

