Pandemic deaths remind
reader of service losses
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Much has been made recently of COVID-19 victims passing away alone and not in the presence of family members or other loved ones. Current social distancing and isolation protocols prevent the gathering of family at the bedside of those who are gravely ill. Without a doubt, this is most sad and unfortunate. However, let's not forget that every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine who gave his or her life in defense of our country did so at a very young age and very much alone. Family members didn't become aware of their service member's passing for several days until they received a phone call, telegram or a knock on the door. The next time our country places its young people in harm's way, let's be keenly aware of what we are asking of them.
Charles F. Hurlbut.
Prince George.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.