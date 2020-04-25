Red flag legislation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With regard to Virginia's new red flag law, here is what should have been included:
• Criminal penalties for those who bring false or frivolous charges.
• An order is granted when a judge makes the determination, by clear and convincing evidence, that the person poses a significant risk of danger to themselves or others.
• A judge is required to make a determination of whether the person meets the state standard for involuntary commitment. Where the standard for involuntary commitment is met, this should be the course of action taken.
• If an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) is granted, the person should receive community-based mental health treatment as a condition of the ERPO.
• Any ex parte proceeding should include admitting the individual for treatment.
• A person’s Second Amendment rights should only be temporarily deprived after a hearing before a judge, in which the person has notice of the hearing and is given an opportunity to offer evidence on his or her behalf.
• A mechanism for the return of firearms upon termination of an ERPO, when a person is ordered to relinquish firearms as a condition of the order.
• The ERPO process should allow an individual to challenge or terminate the order, with full due process protections in place.
• The process should allow firearms to be retained by law-abiding third parties, local law enforcement or a federally licensed firearms dealer when an individual is ordered to relinquish such firearms as a condition of the ERPO. The individual also must have the ability to sell his or her firearms in a reasonable time without violating the order.
Just seizing guns without including the above will result in more killings because a sick person might borrow or a steal a gun to kill.
Carl Richardson.
Former Special Agent, United States Secret Service.
Bristol.
