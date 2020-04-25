Red flag legislation

missing key components

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With regard to Virginia's new red flag law, here is what should have been included:

• Criminal penalties for those who bring false or frivolous charges.

• An order is granted when a judge makes the determination, by clear and convincing evidence, that the person poses a significant risk of danger to themselves or others.

• A judge is required to make a determination of whether the person meets the state standard for involuntary commitment. Where the standard for involuntary commitment is met, this should be the course of action taken.

• If an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) is granted, the person should receive community-based mental health treatment as a condition of the ERPO.

• Any ex parte proceeding should include admitting the individual for treatment.

• A person’s Second Amendment rights should only be temporarily deprived after a hearing before a judge, in which the person has notice of the hearing and is given an opportunity to offer evidence on his or her behalf.

• A mechanism for the return of firearms upon termination of an ERPO, when a person is ordered to relinquish firearms as a condition of the order.

• The ERPO process should allow an individual to challenge or terminate the order, with full due process protections in place.

• The process should allow firearms to be retained by law-abiding third parties, local law enforcement or a federally licensed firearms dealer when an individual is ordered to relinquish such firearms as a condition of the ERPO. The individual also must have the ability to sell his or her firearms in a reasonable time without violating the order.

Just seizing guns without including the above will result in more killings because a sick person might borrow or a steal a gun to kill.

Carl Richardson.

Former Special Agent, United States Secret Service.

Bristol.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email