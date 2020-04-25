Solution to racism lies
within the hearts of all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Justin Lo’s recent opinion column, "Pervasive patterns: It’s time to confront racism against Asian Americans," should cause all of us to think about which dictionary definition of racism we are talking about when we use the word. Is it “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race”? Or is it “racial prejudice or discrimination”?
Lo focuses on the latter definition, but I wonder if he considers what motivates people to discriminate or show prejudice.
Some might resent the achievements of Asian Americans in academics and a variety of high-paying professions. Some might see Asian Americans operating successful businesses in their communities when their neighbors were unable to do so. Some might mourn the loss of jobs to Asians both overseas and at home. Some might have memories of facing, on distant battlefields, people who look like Asian Americans.
Those reasons do not justify discrimination or prejudice, but should be part of any discussion of ways to strengthen America’s uniqueness as the most successfully diverse culture on the planet.
I’m not sure what Lo means about having to “fight to belong in this country,” but it is clear from his achievements that he has been victorious. Like my Chinese American daughter-in-law and my Filipino American son-in-law, Lo took advantage of opportunities open to all.
Yes, there is discrimination. It is part of the fallen nature of man. Is the problem as pervasive as Lo suggests? I don’t know. But I know the solution lies not in proclamations by government leaders but in the hearts of us all. When we remember that God has created all men equal and that race is not the primary determinant of human traits, racism no longer will plague Asian Americans or anyone else.
Brian Regrut.
Midlothian.
