Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the panic around COVID-19 continues to consume our lives, I am concerned that the cure is going to be worse than the disease. The number of deaths appears to be considerably less than predicted and cases are decreasing. Unfortunately, millions of people are out of work, many small businesses will be forced to permanently close, the government is spending money it doesn’t have, children’s education has been put on hold and medical care is being postponed, which will result in many unnecessary deaths.
The consequences of unemployment are numerous and can be devastating. The federal government is attempting to ease the burden by spending money it does not have, but this is unsustainable. Eventually, the government will have to increase revenue, which will place a burden on taxpayers when they will be trying to financially recover.
Millions of Americans die yearly from cancer, heart disease and other deadly diseases. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential. The number greatly exceeds even the most aggressive predictions of COVID-19 deaths. The medical care of millions has been put on hold since it is not considered urgent. How many are going to die as a result of delayed diagnosis and treatment? This past week, my son’s physician wanted him to have a CT scan. The hospital nixed it since it was not an emergency. Five days later, it was an emergency and my son got his CT scan, spent five days in the hospital and will require surgery. I hope this type of situation will not become prevalent, but I’m afraid it will.
I am 77 years old and have heart disease. I am willing to risk getting the virus for the sake of my country, kids and grandkids. Don’t misunderstand me: I still feel we need to be prudent, but the panic and paranoia need to stop.
James Lance.
Richmond.
James Lance,
Lots of assumptions from you. You're assuming that your children and grandchildren won't get the virus and die....You are willing to die for the Republicans and their idiotic talking points.....The reason less people are dying is because social distancing and mitigation is working....
