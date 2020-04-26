Protesters fail to weigh

rights, accountability

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am not surprised by the narcissistic protests over government restrictions. The belief in rights as used in the Constitution without the associated relationship with accountability has done irreparable damage.

Perhaps it would be easiest to explain that this has nothing to do with personal choice, individual decisions, lawful intent or rights; there are no people in a pandemic, only indeliberate vectors. As such, every person may rightfully consider himself to be a potential weapon of mass destruction.

There is no hyperbole here. COVID-19 has no cure, no standard treatment and no guaranteed outcome. People seek to return things to normal, but there will be no return to normal for an extended period of time and it is very unlikely — if not outright undesirable — for the situation to return to a prepandemic routine. As for individual rights, they no longer can be guaranteed; they have been superseded by the virus.

Robert A. Harmon.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email