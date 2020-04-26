Protesters fail to weigh
rights, accountability
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am not surprised by the narcissistic protests over government restrictions. The belief in rights as used in the Constitution without the associated relationship with accountability has done irreparable damage.
Perhaps it would be easiest to explain that this has nothing to do with personal choice, individual decisions, lawful intent or rights; there are no people in a pandemic, only indeliberate vectors. As such, every person may rightfully consider himself to be a potential weapon of mass destruction.
There is no hyperbole here. COVID-19 has no cure, no standard treatment and no guaranteed outcome. People seek to return things to normal, but there will be no return to normal for an extended period of time and it is very unlikely — if not outright undesirable — for the situation to return to a prepandemic routine. As for individual rights, they no longer can be guaranteed; they have been superseded by the virus.
Robert A. Harmon.
Midlothian.
Robert A. Harmon,
Good letter...No one has a constitutional right to willfully engage in behavior that will spread the virus. I was notified this morning that one of my employees is positive for COVID19. I've definitely been exposed and now I'm home isolating for 14 days. This is the way life sometimes goes....I'm not angry at a Virus...I'm angry at Trump for his incompetence and his supporters for being selfish idiots....November cannot come soon enough...
