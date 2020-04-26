Lack of a unified plan
could prove to be deadly
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
America does not have a single unified national approach to COVID-19. President Donald Trump has an agenda. The opposition party has an agenda. The governors have approximately 50 different agendas. The only agenda that works for me belongs to the front-line medical workers trying to keep their patients alive.
If the nation wants to reopen for business as usual, a relatively simple choice needs to be made: yes or no.
If we are willing to risk a further spread of COVID-19, then we can say "Yes."
If we are willing to risk overstretching the capacity of the medical system again, then we can say "Yes."
If we think that we have enough front-line medical workers, enough personal protective equipment for them and enough respirators, then we can say "Yes."
What would be the worst case scenario? We might discover that we have overwhelmed the capacity of the medical system again, and that we should have said "No."
That would be a disaster. Are we ready for that possibility?
Michael Hartenberg.
Henrico.
