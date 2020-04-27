A healthy economy needs

a safe, healthy workforce

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I feel that, after 70 years, I must admit to being fairly naive. I always have thought that my fellow citizens of the United States, and Virginia in particular, were fairly bright and aware. Unfortunately, I have realized this is not the case, as illustrated by the recent demonstrations in Richmond and across the country in support of "opening the economy." These demonstrators take a very gray issue and attempt to paint it in black and white: finances versus health. The reality is that economic issues and health issues are dependent upon each other. The economy cannot function without healthy consumers, and the health system cannot function while being overwhelmed by sickness and death. We must continue to listen to the health experts while slowly allowing certain businesses to reopen under the appropriate safe conditions. Only then will we be able to balance health and economic concerns in an appropriate manner.

Edward Knight.

North Chesterfield.

