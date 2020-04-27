Do not ruin environment
for the sake of economy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As businesses and governments consider reducing environmental regulations to help the economy, we all need to remember what Gaylord Nelson, the founder of Earth Day, said: “The economy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the environment, not the other way around.”
Hullihen Moore.
Henrico.
I am reminded of Lee Atwater who was a proponent of not allowing any opportunity to pass where you can stick to someone or something else... Typical Republican thinking... They are funded by the BIG polluters, the Kochs being one of the biggies... ~~~ Bob
