Economic recovery
won't happen quickly
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There seems to be a great deal of unrealistic thinking prevalent in many Virginians, notably the hundreds of protesters beeping their way around the Capitol building. One of them was quoted as saying, “I want my job back. If I get sick, I’ll go home and get better. Then I’ll go back to work.” Not really, but that’s another story. What is more concerning is that so many people seem to think that once this virus is gone, life will get back to normal. They just need to read the RTD to see the larger picture: nearly 500,000 unemployed in the commonwealth; numerous businesses closed that might not reopen (including restaurants and small shops, several of which already have announced closing for good); big-box stores verging on bankruptcy and leaving more people with no jobs to return to. And when the coronavirus finally does abate, the world will not suddenly be normal again. Logic alone demonstrates that.
Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic growth in the U.S. Even though people have been chomping at the bit to get into stores and malls to shop again and to crowd into restaurants to share the details of their enforced home isolation, it will be something of a miracle if the economy rebounds as quickly as some of politicians think and keep touting to us. Most people are not fools and know that coming back to some form of what was normal before the pandemic is going to take a long time. The changes will not be as easy as many think.
Stanley Kustesky.
Petersburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Mr. Kustesky is on the mark. Even if we’ll be able to fully open next week or a month later, things won’t be the same for a long time to come. In Atlanta most restaurants, legally open now to limited seating, remain empty. Same with bowling alleys and tattoo parlors. I have no idea how long before life returns to pre-pandemic rhythms, but it won’t be soon. More’s the pity.
Exactly, Stanley.... People are going to be real slow to participate in any part of our economy that may make them sick... Or kill them... Until a vaccine is created we are not going to see anything that resembles NORMAL when it comes to the economy... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.