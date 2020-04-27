Paper provides news,

community connections

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been one constant: our daily paper. In the deluge of news, I’m grateful for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s comprehensive updates and emphasis on sharing diverse voices when reporting on how the virus has impacted all aspects of our community. I’ve also found hope and inspiration in the acts of kindness profiled in these pages.

While we stay at home, the paper helps us stay connected. This month, we’ve watched virtual drag shows thanks to Colleen Curran’s story about performances at LGBTQ bars and we've tried recipes from the Food section. Last weekend, we listened to The Legendary Ingramettes’ new album and reminisced about fun times at the Richmond Folk Festival after reading Bill Lohmann’s column on the local gospel group.

Newspapers across the state have announced pay cuts and furloughs because of the economic impact of the coronavirus, including the Richmond Times-Dispatch. I recently found the Virginia is for Journalists relief fund online to support reporters taking unpaid leave. I encourage all who can to donate.

In the long term, we must subscribe to and support Richmond’s newspaper of record. If you’re reading this, chances are you’re already a subscriber. That’s great. I recommend boasting and advocating for the paper like it’s your favorite Netflix show ("You must read this!"). We need the paper more than ever, but the paper also needs us.

Cameron McPherson.

Richmond.

