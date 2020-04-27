Reader perplexed by
slow pace of innovation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We will never return to normal. We can, however, attain some normalcy — but only after three conditions are met:
• We have adequate testing to track the disease and contain it through efficient allocation of resources,
• We have a vaccine to prevent or limit new cases (most routine childhood vaccines are 85% to 95% effective), and
• We have treatment(s) to alleviate suffering as well as limit the spread of the disease.
For the life of me, I can’t understand why we lag so far behind the rest of the world in testing capacity. I hear the rationales — lack of effective tests and testing procedures, testing personnel, personal protective equipment, supplies, low capacity and profits for labs, and a poor public health infrastructure. I can’t understand why what could be a win-win for industry and public health is sputtering along amid promises of action but with few results.
We need to coordinate these efforts to fight COVID-19. Stop pitting governments, corporations and communities against one another. Incentivize companies — American ingenuity and capacity to produce is among the strongest in the world. Or at least it once was. What happened?
Nan Ottenritter.
Richmond.
Good letter. The answer to why we, the richest country in the world, are falling short on testing is simple: Lack of coordination and the early delays caused by Trump’s diddling around. We lost seven weeks right at the beginning and after that the virus had expanded so much that we have been playing catch-up ever since. In addition, there was nobody at the helm to coordinate national efforts. Self-congratulatory speeches in time for the next news cycle are a poor substitute for organizational know-how. And so we lag behind and people die.
Einstein once observed that "A problem cannot be solved with the same consciousness that created it"... We need new LEADERSHIP to take us there since anyone with an IQ on the plus side of 80 knows fully well that we won't ever see the same economy that we once had... It's going to be interesting to see THINKERS come into power who are dedicated to reshaping America to deal with our new REALITIES... ~~~ Bob
