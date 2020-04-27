Reader perplexed by

slow pace of innovation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We will never return to normal. We can, however, attain some normalcy — but only after three conditions are met:

• We have adequate testing to track the disease and contain it through efficient allocation of resources,

• We have a vaccine to prevent or limit new cases (most routine childhood vaccines are 85% to 95% effective), and

• We have treatment(s) to alleviate suffering as well as limit the spread of the disease.

For the life of me, I can’t understand why we lag so far behind the rest of the world in testing capacity. I hear the rationales — lack of effective tests and testing procedures, testing personnel, personal protective equipment, supplies, low capacity and profits for labs, and a poor public health infrastructure. I can’t understand why what could be a win-win for industry and public health is sputtering along amid promises of action but with few results.

We need to coordinate these efforts to fight COVID-19. Stop pitting governments, corporations and communities against one another. Incentivize companies — American ingenuity and capacity to produce is among the strongest in the world. Or at least it once was. What happened?

Nan Ottenritter.

Richmond.

