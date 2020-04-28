Comfort food more about
memories than calories
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thanks to the RTD for publishing reporter Sabrina Moreno's story about U.S. Sen. Mark Warner's demonstration of how to make a tuna melt. I read it out loud to my wife and we were both laughing so much I couldn't get through it. Several decades ago, I gave a presentation at a conference on humor and mental health. When I was preparing for it, I read a journal article that made a point that has stayed with me. We apply humor to the same things we apply religion — the things that make us anxious. The term "comfort food" implies that it serves the same purpose — to change the way we feel in a soothing way. Comfort food often is something from our childhood that is more about the memories we associate with it than anything else. That is why Warner will not get nominated for a James Beard Award for his tuna melt, but it is something that makes him feel better. We all need to find what activities, memories, etc. make us feel better. Let's identify the healthy ones, use them and get through this. As the sergeant always said at the end of roll call on "NYPD Blue," "Let's be careful out there." Take good care of yourself, stay healthy and please don't make a tuna melt according to Warner's directions.
Stan Feuer.
Midlothian.
