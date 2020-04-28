'Mayogate' provided

much-needed laughter

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Bravo, Sabrina Moreno, for writing a quick-witted and entertaining front-page article on "Mayogate" (“The vote is in: Warner gets toasted over his nuked tuna melt”). In a time when the news is overwhelmingly depressing, it’s refreshing to see it portrayed with welcome sass. Even as my stomach churned while reading of such a gastronomic disaster, my eyes widened and my jaw dropped in between much needed laugh-out-loud moments!

I read the article a couple more times throughout the day for stress relief. I’m generally not one for having a laugh at someone else’s expense, but how can you not chuckle at this exquisite piece of writing? It’s true, you cannot unsee U.S. Sen. Mark Warner's culinary failure. All I can muster to make any sense of it all is a quote from an iconic film. “The horror ... the horror.”

Thank you for sharing news in a thorough and thoroughly entertaining way.

Heidi M. Nunnally.

Richmond.

