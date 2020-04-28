'Mayogate' provided
much-needed laughter
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Bravo, Sabrina Moreno, for writing a quick-witted and entertaining front-page article on "Mayogate" (“The vote is in: Warner gets toasted over his nuked tuna melt”). In a time when the news is overwhelmingly depressing, it’s refreshing to see it portrayed with welcome sass. Even as my stomach churned while reading of such a gastronomic disaster, my eyes widened and my jaw dropped in between much needed laugh-out-loud moments!
I read the article a couple more times throughout the day for stress relief. I’m generally not one for having a laugh at someone else’s expense, but how can you not chuckle at this exquisite piece of writing? It’s true, you cannot unsee U.S. Sen. Mark Warner's culinary failure. All I can muster to make any sense of it all is a quote from an iconic film. “The horror ... the horror.”
Thank you for sharing news in a thorough and thoroughly entertaining way.
Heidi M. Nunnally.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.