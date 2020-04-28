Northam should lift ban
on elective surgery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam should be ashamed. The goal of social distancing was to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19 so that the hospitals did not get overwhelmed. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association's data tracker, as reported in the RTD this past week, "there are 1,379 patients hospitalized across the state who have tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results. More patients have been hospitalized and discharged (1,567) than are currently hospitalized. Hospitals have 5,327 beds available." They are not overwhelmed. The administrators of the hospitals have requested that the governor allow hospitals to reopen for elective procedures. These procedures allow the hospitals to make money so that they can be profitable and cover the costs of emergency room visits.
Instead, Northam chose to extend the ban on elective procedures. This is costing the commonwealth millions of dollars each week. The rural communities are at risk of having their hospitals go bankrupt and close. Rural residents will suffer the most from this because they no longer will have access to emergency medicine without traveling across the state. Northam needs to allow these procedures now, for the benefit of all Virginia residents.
Keane Kauders.
Richmond.
