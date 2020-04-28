Relying on China for goods
has caught up with America
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The pandemic has exposed something that has been obvious to me for some time. The United States doesn’t have the ability to manufacture certain products that are a mainstay to our economy and our way of life. This didn’t happen overnight.
When I came to Richmond in 1963, mechanical innovation thrived. Reynolds was a key player in aluminum can development and other uses of aluminum. AMF Bakery supplied 70% of commercial bakeries with bread slicers, wrappers and bun-handling machinery. Multiple facilities developed machinery for the tobacco industry. There were multiple machine shops and other facilities that made machinery, and there were foundries in Richmond.
This mechanical innovation was not unique to Richmond, it thrived throughout the country. "Made in USA" was a hallmark that has been replaced by "Made in China."
Outsourcing, which has benefited shareholders and the bottom line of corporations, has not benefited the average American.
Now the chickens have come home to roost. It will not be easy to bring back American production of goods. Manufacturing facilities are gone, specialized machinery is gone, and those skilled and highly trained workers also are gone.
The best we can hope for is to slowly ramp up our manufacturing base and immediately find alternative sources of supply to counter the Chinese takeover.
Rich Donoff.
Urbanna.
