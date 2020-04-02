During war on COVID-19,
many making sacrifices
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During this latest test of our resolve, I have read numerous articles, including some in this paper, that compared the COVID-19 pandemic to World War II. Many Americans and people of other nations sacrificed to win that war. We know war should be avoided at all costs because of the terrible toll it takes on all those involved. But more importantly, war should never be waged; our troops should never be put in harm's way unless we all are willing to sacrifice.
This was not the case in Vietnam nor any other conflicts our country has been involved in since World War II. During subsequent wars, we never faced rationing of any kind and, unfortunately, we went about our daily lives oblivious to the sacrifices our armed forces made unless we went online or turned on a television.
We now face a new kind of war, one that might not be understood for years to come. But if there is anything positive to come from this terrible event, it might be this: Let us not forget how we got here and learn how we can better prepare for future events. And, more importantly, remember the sacrifices our service members and their families have made and never allow our government to deploy them without good reason and never without an exit plan.
God bless America. God bless our servicemen and servicewomen and our first responders.
Paul Kelley.
West Point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.