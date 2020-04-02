Former paper boy grateful

for news, lessons learned

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for providing my very first job as a RTD paper boy at the age of 12 in 1968. It was years later when I realized my paper route was a small business and I, therefore, was a small-business owner. In addition to learning many aspects of running a business, I quickly discovered that the paper had to be delivered every day without excuses. These were great lessons that have served me well throughout my career.

Thank you for consistently providing a great source of news, especially the Sports section, over many years to my family, to my parents before me and to my grandparents before them. Our democracy means little without an informed public and the RTD has been informing for many decades.

Thank you for continuing to provide the paper in spite of the coronavirus. Your paper is at the end of our driveway at 6:00 every morning. It is amazing you are able to maintain production and distribution during this crisis.

From a proud former RTD paper boy, thank you again for providing a great service to the public in the past, present and future.

W. Barclay Bradshaw.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email