Reader chides Torian
for budget woe comments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I almost fell out of my chair reading responses by Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, in The Times-Dispatch's front-page news story "As budget crunch looms, Va. asking for more flexibility on use of federal aid."
“It’s not good to be authorized money that you can’t spend,” Howell said in response to the conditions that the $1.8 billion in financial aid for Virginia could only be used to pay for services necessary from March 1 in response to the coronavirus. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said that Virginia would receive $3.3 billion for state and local governments for public education and housing, as well as other needs that the state and localities are addressing in the crisis.
Federal emergency aid is not to replace lost state revenue. The Virginia Municipal League asked Gov. Ralph Northam to delay enacting nearly a dozen pieces of legislation the General Assembly had approved. Torian said, “It’s a little disheartening that we’re having to go through and make modifications.” Really?
To Torian, I say: We all are making “modifications.” We can’t retire as soon as we thought. We can’t take trips we’d planned. Graduations are missed. Weddings and surgeries postponed. Military deployments are stretched. Jobs and health insurance lost. A little disheartening? No, it’s devastating.
The federal government is not Virginia’s sugar daddy. Federal money comes from the taxpayer. Wake up and realize the debt this country is going to incur and the sacrifices Americans are making right now to protect our loved ones.
Janemason Ager.
Midlothian.
