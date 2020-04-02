Resident grateful
for caring WC staff
Editor, times-Dispatch:
I read RTD staff writer Colleen Curran's front-page story about the family of Carter Fox and their coronavirus experience. My husband and I also reside at Westminster Canterbury. Residents here are extremely fortunate to have an administration that works around the clock to keep our 900 residents safe. Many wonderful employees come from off campus to provide housekeeping aid, meals, health care, groceries, daily communication on our in-house TV, newsletters and, yes, newspaper delivery. Off-campus transportation is provided for medical issues. For all of this, we are proud and we are thankful.
Frances Burch.
Richmond.
