Will huge debt trigger
devaluation of dollar?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Because of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and the COVID-19-induced economic crisis, it was justified to increase our national debt to save our most vulnerable businesses and individuals. However, we must not forget that wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, many years of deficit spending and the trillion-dollar tax cut dramatically increased our national debt. The national debt reached $29 trillion in 2019. It is noteworthy that neither national political party nor any national leader, including President Donald Trump, has said who, when or how our national debt will be paid plus interest. So much for fiscal conservatism. It is very hard to believe the economy will grow fast enough. I am an optimist, but are we headed for a decrease in the value of the American dollar?
L. Fred Roensch.
Richmond.
