Enforceable regulations
needed to protect workers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On March 13, I had the best job in the world. By March 16, everything had changed. Suddenly, this new virus was exploding across the country, forcing schools and businesses to close. By March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam had ordered the closure of schools and a wide array of businesses.
Exempted from Executive Order 53 were companies like the one where I work, which is essential to the normal functioning of business and has little contact with the general public. There are now two classes of employees — those who are allowed to work from home and those who must come in to the office.
Every day we roll the dice, hoping that our co-workers haven’t been exposed, because if we quit then we can’t access unemployment insurance. Executive Order 53 recommends that companies utilize teleworking as much as possible. This clause is meaningless, because it’s left to the companies to determine what is possible. My job easily could be performed from home and every other company in the industry has moved in that direction.
It’s worth remembering that this global crisis started with one person on the other side of the world. Less than six months later, we are staring down a global health crisis that has sickened millions and killed tens of thousands so far. Some might think that I’m lucky to have an office job, but every week the most dangerous thing I do is go into work. The $6,000 deductible on my health plan will erase months of salary if I’m hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
We can’t rely on businesses to do the right thing. We need stronger regulations, with real enforcement mechanisms, to get on the right side of this virus.
Daniel Coakley.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.