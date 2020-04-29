Reader misses strangers
who crisscrossed his path
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I miss the company of like-minded strangers.
They browse the same section of the library. They scour the bins at Plan 9 Music.
They show up at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for the Yves Saint Laurent exhibit and then we rejoin for the Edward Hopper exhibit or at the installation of Kehinde Wiley's statue, "Rumors of War."
Some, like me, are giggling as they cruise the aisles of Ellwood Thompson's and are feeling a bit superior as they sip coffee at Lamplighter.
These are the same folks whom I see at restaurants and then see again at the concert or show I’ve been waiting for — the people who go to see Bill Kirchen at the Tin Pan, or Lucinda Williams or The Flaming Lips at The National, who look forward to seeing the Legendary Ingramettes at the Richmond Folk Festival, the group who showed up in the rain to see Earth, Wind and Fire at Innsbrook After Hours and remember B.B. King’s last show and that time George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic went extraterrestrial in Glen Allen. These are the same people who line up to vote in every primary and general election, the folks old and young who author Kurt Vonnegut identified as "members of my karass," unknowingly linked to me to complete some divine purpose — how can I not miss them?
Are we losing some of them? I have never felt that there are a lot of us. Will there be enough left to provide the comfort to keep away the idea that I finally have morphed into an oddity? I know we used to meet at John Prine shows; maybe they’ll be there for the next Brandi Carlile show. I know we’ll be together. But when and where and how will we celebrate?
Bill Collins.
Glen Allen.
