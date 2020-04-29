Virus ends competition on
playing fields, in studio
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My heart goes out to all the high school athletes in the Richmond area, especially the seniors, whose winter season came to an abrupt end just at tournament time and whose vernal competitions never got much beyond the chilly, late winter afternoons that characterize the early practices for baseball, softball, lacrosse, track and other sports played by the boys and girls of spring.
There is another group of competitors whose yearlong season recently fell victim to the pandemic's cruel scythe. These are the varsity scholars of the eight "Battle of the Brains" teams that will not be able to finish the 40th anniversary season of the academic quiz show, which airs in Richmond and Norfolk on Saturday mornings, with WTVR's Cheryl Miller as host. This was the first full season without Julian Porter, the show's creator, in the producer's chair. His son, Patrick, now ably carries on his father's legacy. The students were poised to record the quarterfinal round of the 36-team tournament when the virus shuttered the schools that they represent.
Let's tip our hats to the "brains" from the local high schools — Collegiate, Maggie L. Walker Governor's School, Steward, St. Christopher's and two-time defending champ Douglas Freeman — and from the more distant Menchville (Newport News), Fort Defiance (Augusta County) and Jamestown. All of these team members, just like the Brooklyn Dodgers of old, will have to "wait 'til next year" — assuming they haven't graduated — to claim the victor's crown on this long-running program that rewards the quick recall of a broad range of information in a friendly and spirited manner.
John H. Harris.
Richmond.
