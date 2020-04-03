Elected officials must be
proactive, not reactive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Both President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., have made remarks or written opinion columns that state this current pandemic was almost unforeseeable.
Anyone who has watched the 2015 Bill Gates TED Talk knows that this current pandemic situation was completely foreseen. Only this past year did the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services run a war game called "Crimson Contagion" that outlined this exact scenario and concluded this country was completely unprepared.
Given that these elected officials are unable to grasp that this situation was foreseeable, it is no surprise that they continue to outline a response that is reactive.
Stepping up the call for needed medical supplies now is not something to brag about. This is simply reacting to the pandemic as it unfolds.
It is important that these elected officials understand their constituents aren’t as simple-minded as they seem to think. We need our government to be proactive and think three steps ahead.
Alex Tate.
Richmond.
