Elected officials must be

proactive, not reactive

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Both President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., have made remarks or written opinion columns that state this current pandemic was almost unforeseeable.

Anyone who has watched the 2015 Bill Gates TED Talk knows that this current pandemic situation was completely foreseen. Only this past year did the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services run a war game called "Crimson Contagion" that outlined this exact scenario and concluded this country was completely unprepared.

Given that these elected officials are unable to grasp that this situation was foreseeable, it is no surprise that they continue to outline a response that is reactive.

Stepping up the call for needed medical supplies now is not something to brag about. This is simply reacting to the pandemic as it unfolds.

It is important that these elected officials understand their constituents aren’t as simple-minded as they seem to think. We need our government to be proactive and think three steps ahead.

Alex Tate.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email