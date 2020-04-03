Lessons learned from past
help put food on table now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the years of the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, there was a group of families who lived in the Stokesland area of Danville. They worked jobs in the town’s factories, they had little yards and they had little money to go out and live extravagantly. They also had gardens.
This community took pride in working in its gardens. On Saturday mornings, members shared their garden delights with each other. Some traded corn for cucumbers, some traded watermelons for peppers. One community member would travel to the beach during the middle of the week to buy seafood so he could trade on Saturdays with his “farming friends.”
Not only did this community enjoy good, healthy food, but they also enjoyed good social connection. They were warriors of the soil, warriors of the dining table and warriors of life. They gave and took respect from each other, and the children learned life lessons.
Today, many would say, "This is not efficient and economically viable. You cannot make any quick money on this process." Others would say, “I am not going to work like my grandparents, I am not going to be a country slave, I do not eat stuff from the ground," and so on.
To those people I say, “That’s OK. You keep on eating steroid-injected, salt-laden processed food. Go ahead and stay fat, stay sick, stay dependent on the government food trucks. You can go ahead and wait for the TV to tell you what to eat or for TikTok to make it cool to be a fool out of school."
I am going to stand up, like my warrior friends of Danvillian honor, take control of what resources I have and go dig in the ground.
Thank you, Danville, for showing us how to live via the victory gardens of the past, present and future.
Frank H. Fulton Jr.
Danville.
Perhaps it shows that the barter system is not as crazy or archaic as most people think it might be.
