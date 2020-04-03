Reader offers thanks

to many types of heroes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I want to say “Thank you” to two different types of heroes in this coronavirus crisis. First, as an avid University of Richmond basketball fan, I would like to say thanks to the starting five on the team and UR's gentleman of a coach, Chris Mooney, for their hard work that resulted in a 24-win season.

Those players had to accept that because of the coronavirus outbreak, their season ended before they could participate in the Atlantic 10 tournament and perhaps, if chosen, could have represented the school in the NCAA tournament. I realize that in light of the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, basketball is a bit irrelevant; however, thanks to the team for a great season. Also I would like to thank the unsung heroes, those players who didn’t start but who came off the bench to add the necessary support for the team’s ultimate success.

I am a proud stepmother and mother-in-law of a current hero and an unsung hero. I am proud of my stepson, who is an emergency room doctor working in the Virginia Beach area. In addition, he serves his country in the Army Reserve. Two weeks ago, he received orders to go to Kuwait for a three-month deployment. At this time, it is uncertain if he will go there to serve in a field hospital or if he will go to New York to help with the COVID-19 crisis there. Either way, he is a hero who is serving his country on the front lines in the medical field.

As a mother-in-law, I am very proud of my son-in-law, an unsung hero who works long hours in a Food Lion distribution center, seeing that trucks are loaded so that food and supplies reach the stores where we shop for groceries. He and the many others in those distribution centers work tirelessly to ensure that we all have necessary supplies during this crisis.

Elizabeth Browder.

Midlothian.

