Revive victory gardens

to help during crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently my local newspaper carried information provided by the Virginia Cooperative Extension on dealing with COVID-19. To these suggestions I strongly believe the extension service should be promoting victory gardens, based on the concept implemented during World War II that promoted home production of vegetables and flowers. Virginians can turn their front yards (if they have one) into veggie production and squeeze in a few chickens in their backyards, if allowed by local ordinances. By doing so, not only will it help families struggling to make ends meet, it also will help with emotional stress, while improving the environment. And, it might work off a few extra calories.

Today we are at a different kind of war. Let's fight to win now.

Marion R. Jones.

Old Church.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email