Revive victory gardens
to help during crisis
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently my local newspaper carried information provided by the Virginia Cooperative Extension on dealing with COVID-19. To these suggestions I strongly believe the extension service should be promoting victory gardens, based on the concept implemented during World War II that promoted home production of vegetables and flowers. Virginians can turn their front yards (if they have one) into veggie production and squeeze in a few chickens in their backyards, if allowed by local ordinances. By doing so, not only will it help families struggling to make ends meet, it also will help with emotional stress, while improving the environment. And, it might work off a few extra calories.
Today we are at a different kind of war. Let's fight to win now.
Marion R. Jones.
Old Church.
