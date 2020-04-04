Comply with two steps to
slow spread of COVID-19
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The coronavirus has left a path of devastation in its wake. What has happened in Italy and China is repeating in New York. Is it too late, or can we still stop COVID-19 from spreading?
Japan used to have the third highest number of COVID-19 cases, but it has since dropped to No. 28. Shouldn’t Japan be the epicenter of this virus, with its aging population and crowded cities? Yet, only 2,384 people got the virus and only 57 have died.
I called my uncle in Japan to find out how this happened. Here are two key takeaways:
• Social distancing: The social distancing ingrained in Japanese culture has allowed the country to naturally mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. They do not hug, shake hands or kiss in greeting. Instead, they bow to each other.
It’s hard to stay cooped up in your home, but it is temporary. Don’t be selfish. But one problem with social distancing is that it is not foolproof. You also need to practice good hygiene.
• Good hygiene: “Wash your hands with soap and water.” We hear this all the time, but we don’t take it seriously. At least, not as seriously as people in Japan do. My uncle washes his hands before he goes to bed, after he wakes up, before and after he eats, after he goes to the store, after using the restroom and after he touches money. It’s the cultural norm in Japan.
Even if you self-quarantine, you still will have contact with the outside world. We must treat every surface as unsanitary.
These actions will dramatically decrease the spread of the coronavirus and reduce the pressure on our health care system. We are at a critical moment and everyone needs to do their part. Do yourself, your family, your friends, your state and your country a favor: Practice social distancing. Wash your hands regularly with soap. The killer is in your hands and it is in your hands to stop it.
Lucy Chen.
McLean.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.