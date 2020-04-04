Finding inspiration
during pandemic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Considering all the problems we are facing now, we probably are wondering: "How much can I endure?" It is definitely a time that tries the soul, individually and collectively.
The major theme of the Book of Job is about human suffering. Job's wife took the position, not very popular but human, that Job should "curse God and die.”
Certainly there are times when there seems to be no limit to suffering. The coronavirus epidemic is such a time. How do we deal with this real threat to our community and every individual? How do we endure what seems to be unendurable?
The Book of Job is part of what we call the “wisdom literature” of the Bible. And wisdom counsels us to begin with the fact that life is full of troubles and dangers. No one escapes it. We should develop a philosophy of intelligent resignation, meaning: to change what can be changed, to endure what cannot be changed, and to know the difference between the two.
When Helen Keller was stricken with blindness, her whole world blacked out. But she became a symbol of a person’s victory over disaster. Millions of people thrill to the majesty of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, which he composed when he was stricken with the loss of hearing.
The unsung heroes I have met in my life are an unending inspiration to me. When I think of the coronavirus, I try to recall the courage and fortitude of these individuals.
Jack Spiro.
Richmond.
I don't think we have any "heroes" in this current situation with the Wuhan virus - but rest assured that the next doctor who figures out a real cure (or antidote) that is successful in almost every case is going to be "Person of The Year" by Time Magazine. He or she will also likely inspire books, movies and perhaps a nice documentary series.
Let's just give kudos to the "unsung heroes" right now - the folks in the front lines who are part of the medical profession and those who are doing all they can to keep the supply chain intact.
