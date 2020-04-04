Blue-ribbon show
of support
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I think we all should tie a blue ribbon around our mailboxes to show support of our nurses and doctors. They can see it on their way to work and on their way home. It shows them that we are thinking of them and will do our part and stay home.
Susan Dewey.
Midlothian.
