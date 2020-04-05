Carter Fox story offers
much-needed ray of hope
Editor, Times-Dispatch
Hats off to The Times-Dispatch for publishing the inspiring story of an 80-year-old resident of a local retirement community, Carter Fox, who was seriously ill after being infected by the coronavirus, but thanks to prompt medical care and support of his loving family he is on his way to recovery.
It was an excellent example of journalism at its best. It laid out the facts of how, despite what seems were prudent actions by the victim at the time, he became infected by the deadly virus that required his hospitalization and the intensive medical efforts that led to his recovery.
The story was inspirational, particularly to other senior citizens who, like myself, continue to live under government- and institutional-imposed travel and contact restrictions designed to protect us. The story was a welcome relief from the barrage of negative news stories citing statistics of how many people are said to be infected and have died both locally and worldwide
Fox’s story is a much-needed ray of hope for those who might be exposed to the virus, who now know that — with prompt, effective medical treatment — becoming infected with the virus need not be a death sentence.
Dave Hugel.
Midlothian.
