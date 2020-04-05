Carter Fox story offers

much-needed ray of hope

Editor, Times-Dispatch

Hats off to The Times-Dispatch for publishing the inspiring story of an 80-year-old resident of a local retirement community, Carter Fox, who was seriously ill after being infected by the coronavirus, but thanks to prompt medical care and support of his loving family he is on his way to recovery.

It was an excellent example of journalism at its best. It laid out the facts of how, despite what seems were prudent actions by the victim at the time, he became infected by the deadly virus that required his hospitalization and the intensive medical efforts that led to his recovery.

The story was inspirational, particularly to other senior citizens who, like myself, continue to live under government- and institutional-imposed travel and contact restrictions designed to protect us. The story was a welcome relief from the barrage of negative news stories citing statistics of how many people are said to be infected and have died both locally and worldwide

Fox’s story is a much-needed ray of hope for those who might be exposed to the virus, who now know that — with prompt, effective medical treatment — becoming infected with the virus need not be a death sentence.

Dave Hugel.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email