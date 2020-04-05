Kudos to Northam

for leadership in crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Having worked in and around Virginia government for decades and having served on the senior staff of two Virginia governors, it has always been my view that history often puts the right leader in place at the right time. Never has this been truer than it is now with Gov. Ralph Northam leading state government. We are so fortunate to have a calm, able leader who is a physician leading us through this crisis. His expertise in the medical profession is invaluable, as has been apparent in Northam’s news conferences, which have been informative and reassuring. Northam's measured approach is just what Virginia needs now. With the possible exceptions of the Civil War, World War I and World War II, I do not think the commonwealth has ever faced a more serious challenge. Northam has steadfastly led the commonwealth’s citizens to take appropriate action in terms of business and school closures, as well as personal habits to protect the safety of all Virginians. It is our responsibility to follow his leadership so that the commonwealth can see brighter days.

H. Benson Dendy III.

Richmond.

