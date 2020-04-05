Lewis Ginter layoffs

sadden volunteer

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was saddened to read in the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is laying off the majority of its staff. It has been a privilege for me to be a volunteer at the garden. Staff members have always been friendly, professional and educational in all their dealings with the public. It is not just a garden — it is a provider of education, collaboration and inclusion to all. Hopefully in these stressful times we will not be too long without our garden.

Elizabeth Dmytriw.

Richmond.

