Lewis Ginter layoffs
sadden volunteer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was saddened to read in the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is laying off the majority of its staff. It has been a privilege for me to be a volunteer at the garden. Staff members have always been friendly, professional and educational in all their dealings with the public. It is not just a garden — it is a provider of education, collaboration and inclusion to all. Hopefully in these stressful times we will not be too long without our garden.
Elizabeth Dmytriw.
Richmond.
