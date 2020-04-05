Northam not doing enough

to protect Virginians

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has been utterly insufficient. In the middle of such an obvious crisis — which is exposing the flaws of our economic and health care systems, the vulnerability of millions of working people and the unequal distribution of life-essential resources — what has our Democratic governor done?

Has he called a special session, as he did when the need to address gun violence reared its head again? Has he used his executive power to issue meaningful — if temporary — changes to any of our social safety net programs? His meager response, even when compared to the traditionally market-based approach of neighboring Republican governors, can be seen as a dereliction of duty.

What can Northam do to truly serve us? While the pandemic might prevent a physical gathering of the General Assembly, we need some form of a special session to be convened. Our representatives need to discuss and enact meaningful changes to our unjust economic system, how health care is provided and how the basic essentials of modern life — from housing to the internet — are obtained.

We want action now, both to lift the suffering of those who are sick or forced out of work and to ensure that we have systems in place for a recurrence of these events, whether later this year or in another decade. A better way forward is within reach, but we need our leaders to seize it.

Justin Haselhorst,

Municipal sanitation worker.

Richmond.

