Reader defends stance
on Northam overreach
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Mike Harton took issue with the letter from Brad Marrs that pointed out that Gov. Ralph Northam had exceeded his authority when ordering the schools closed. Harton saw the criticism of Northam as political. It is not. Governments don’t suddenly jump out and take over your life. They creep in little by little and for a good cause (the children, the elderly, the poor). And then precedence will be used to claim authority to continue the practice. As Thomas Jefferson would say, constant vigilance is necessary if our freedoms are to be preserved.
Michael O’Neal.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Michael O’Neal,
So..... you're fine with schools being open which will lead to children and their families dying .....Got it...Thankfully your idiocy is being ignored.
Yo, Michael... The BIGGEST threat to out FREEDOM isn't the Governor... Or the Commonwealth of Virginia... It's FASCISM and Donald Trump has FASCIST blood running thru his veins... Closing schools in the face of a pandemic is not an unreasonable thing to do nor does it signal that the Governor has any plans to vamp on anyone's freedom... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.