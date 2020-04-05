Reader defends stance

Correspondent Mike Harton took issue with the letter from Brad Marrs that pointed out that Gov. Ralph Northam had exceeded his authority when ordering the schools closed. Harton saw the criticism of Northam as political. It is not. Governments don’t suddenly jump out and take over your life. They creep in little by little and for a good cause (the children, the elderly, the poor). And then precedence will be used to claim authority to continue the practice. As Thomas Jefferson would say, constant vigilance is necessary if our freedoms are to be preserved.

Michael O’Neal.

Richmond.

