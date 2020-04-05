Until vaccine is created,

social distancing a must

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Make no mistake, until most — if not all — Americans are vaccinated, social distancing rules will be in affect. You don't need to be a doctor or scientist to realize this. Common sense makes this known.

With the latest projection of vaccine tests starting in September, there is no conceivable way that society will be allowed to gather in stadiums, museums, restaurants, etc., until at best late in the year, unless a vaccine is administered to the masses sooner. And that goes double for allowing our children back into schools.

Yes, this is painful to state, and many might call this pessimistic but it's actually realistic if you think it through. Although I truly hope I'm proved wrong, I don't want to hang my hat on false hopes.

Ken Essigman.

Mechanicsville.

