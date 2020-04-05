Until vaccine is created,
social distancing a must
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Make no mistake, until most — if not all — Americans are vaccinated, social distancing rules will be in affect. You don't need to be a doctor or scientist to realize this. Common sense makes this known.
With the latest projection of vaccine tests starting in September, there is no conceivable way that society will be allowed to gather in stadiums, museums, restaurants, etc., until at best late in the year, unless a vaccine is administered to the masses sooner. And that goes double for allowing our children back into schools.
Yes, this is painful to state, and many might call this pessimistic but it's actually realistic if you think it through. Although I truly hope I'm proved wrong, I don't want to hang my hat on false hopes.
Ken Essigman.
Mechanicsville.
Ken Essigman,
Good Letter and I completely agree. We live in a new reality. I'm sure the one the economy and let'em die will wail and rend garments but this is the world we now live in.
Once this virus has subsided - as it has in China - there should be no reason to maingtain social distancing... If it comes back, we'll have lots of warnings and having been thru this once we ought to be able to jump right back into distancing... ~~~ Bob
