What is Northam's plan
to restart Va. economy?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We heard Gov. Ralph Northam's recent announcement strengthening steps to fight the coronavirus, which has shut down Virginia’s economy. We heard nothing about your forward planning to reopen Virginia’s economy. In contrast, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with a much bigger coronavirus issue than Virginia, already has a task force and has shared with the public some of the things being considered. Virginians are doing a good job of staying at home and physical distancing to fight the coronavirus and will do better with Northam's recent directive. But the time is now to have a plan to bring back Virginia’s economy.
Barbara Rose.
Henrico.
