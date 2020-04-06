Cut government salaries

during virus shutdown

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One injustice that is going overlooked during this pandemic crisis is how, in their attempts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, politicians and government officials are destroying the livelihoods of people who work in the private sector while they don't seem to consider that their own income and that of state employees should be reduced. Last time I checked, government officials and workers are dependent on the tax money they take from people who work in the private sector. Maybe they wouldn’t be so willing to shut down businesses in the fight against the coronavirus if their own livelihoods were on the line.

As such, all local and state government employees and officials should have their pay suspended for as long as they are shutting down private businesses. And I think Gov. Ralph Northam should have his salary not only suspended, but entirely eliminated for the duration of the shutdown so he can personally understand the fearful plight into which he is plunging so many Virginians. Fair is fair.

Anthony Horne.

Henrico.

