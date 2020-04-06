Many Americans step up
to help in time of crisis
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
From the number of individuals making protective masks at home for health care workers and family, to small local companies turning their operations to hand sanitizer and face guards, to large corporations such as General Motors and Ford retooling machinery and computer programs to produce ventilators, we have seen and heard echoes of President John F. Kennedy's famous saying, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,” as well as the significant work and contributions to America of women, just like Rosie the Riveter of World War II.
Harry W. Baldwin.
Richmond.
