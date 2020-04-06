Mobile hospital facility

might reduce virus spread

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States rise, we had several weeks — if not two months — to plan and prepare our response. Sadly, we missed numerous opportunities, including the ability to have a reliable test for early contact-tracing. It is too late now as we are on the upswing of the epidemiologic curve. Despite a late start, there are mitigation measures we should consider as lessons learned from the South Korean experience.

South Korea was the only country that was prepared and proactive in its response to this virus to protect its population. It has a robust national health care system; conducted a COVID-19 tabletop exercise in December to plan and prepare for an infection; had the prior experience of SARS and MERS; had aggressive testing and contact tracing; enacted laws during MERS amending privacy laws during a public health outbreak; set up drive-through test centers, telephone consulting services and telemedicine; and dedicated centers and hospitals with specialized equipment and training, keeping the virus out of other hospitals.

We know from prior experience that health care workers will be disproportionately at risk of this infection. Hospitals need to anticipate, at a minimum, 20% of their employees will have contracted the virus. Having a dedicated mobile hospital facility where all the hospitals dedicate teams to work at this facility allows several things:

• All other hospitals to continue operating and functioning to care for those who have serious conditions unrelated to this virus; and

• With limited resources for personal protective equipment, ICU beds and ventilators, we would pool our resources and help reduce any potential shortages.

Dr. Lawrence Gernon.

Richmond.

