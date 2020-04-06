Some good has come
from virus pandemic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed the human instinct for survival with the hoarding of once-common consumer goods, the large-scale retreat from otherwise sound financial investments in the stock market and the arrival of social distancing, which abruptly caused our quality of life to deteriorate.
But not everything that emerged was negative. The fast-paced world in which we lived not long ago slowed and redirected everyone’s attention to life’s basics. We got in touch with our vulnerability, which humbled us a bit and more of us sought God.
We also gained a sense of appreciation for what we have in America with the struggle for toilet paper, giving us a glimpse of places like Venezuela.
And we witnessed altruistic people willing to sacrifice themselves to help others in need; some volunteered to get groceries for homebound neighbors, others worked local food banks and so forth.
Perhaps the most significant positive outcome was recovering some of the lost sense of family togetherness that had eroded with the rise in egocentricity and prosperity. School and entertainment closings coupled with adults working from home bolstered family unity.
When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, valuable lessons should be learned:
• Whatever happens to one of us can affect all of us, reinforcing the need to be considerate of each other;
• We have little to no control over many important things in our lives, including the certainty of our death and the circumstances surrounding it, reinforcing our dependence on God and each other;
• Disease preventives, such as hand-washing to prevent germs from entering the nose, eyes and mouth and avoiding others when either we or they are ill, are vitally important, not just to deter the COVID-19 pandemic but also to impede communicable diseases like influenza.
Daniel Corso.
Mechanicsville.
