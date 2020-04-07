No social distancing
possible for inmates
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With all the projections regarding the COVID-19 virus, how many people will become sick? How many will die inside of prisons? Or is it possible that real action can be taken to protect inmates?
Many of us are here for offenses such as pushing a shopping cart outside of a Walmart without paying or not having called a probation officer on time. In some cases, these offenses go back to 2005.
Prisoners in Virginia, and elsewhere in America, are kept in overpopulated quarters at a time when the federal government recommends people should gather in groups of no more than 10. I am housed in a cell in an 80-man pod, and when in my cell I can’t get 6 feet away from a toilet or a person. At chow time, three 80-man pods are fed at a frenzied pace during which we choke down our food and bump into each other getting out. These environments create a perfect storm for disease to spread.
Virginia recently was rated one of the highest states with low-quality food and medical care in its prison system at a time when we can ill afford to run on bare-bone resources and when immune system needs are at their peak. With prisons stretched beyond capacity, the resources to support these systems are disappearing at record speed. What is to become of the prison population in a state well known to dole out excessive sentencing for some crimes that have since been deemed misdemeanors, yet no retroactive action is afforded.
So, we sit serving out lengthy felony sentences for menial crimes and we pray that our government will respond to our unfortunate situation at a time when our families need us. I am asking for consideration at this time, and for elected officials to act now on behalf of nonviolent offenders, many of whom could be out helping others during this great time of need throughout our country.
Timothy Allen Brads.
Pocahontas Correctional Center,
Pocahontas.
