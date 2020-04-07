Polio survivors story
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While reading Bill Lohmann's recent touching column about polio survivors, I was vividly reminded of my days as a polio care provider.
I was a second-year student at the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing and Health. This was in 1953-54 when I was 18 years old. Our class of students rotated through the wards, including the Contagious Pavilion. It was summertime and I was there for several 40-hour weeks, including afternoon and night duty, when we students were in charge of the 30-bed ward. The iron lungs made a rhythmic, ominous sound. There were 15 beds on each side of the ward, with a green curtain that could be drawn for separation. We would give all nursing care through the "port holes" in the iron lungs — bathing, changing sheets, setting up trays and assisting doctors with procedures like tracheotomies. There was no air conditioning, and masks and gowns weren't used except for caring for the six tuberculosis patients in the solarium at the end of the ward. If oxygen, an IV or Wangensteen suction was needed, one of us on-duty students would get it set up. If the electricity went out, we had to pump the iron lungs by hand.
My patients were of all ages, including one who was pregnant and another in his 20s who could have his iron lung turned off long enough so he could be rolled out for a back rub. This was the only place in Cincinnati General Hospital with iron lungs, so the usual separation of female and male patients and diagnosis did not apply. We had the responsibility of taking care of all ages and from all walks of life. This we did with the compassionate empathy and selfless caring of nurses everywhere in all times.
June Welsh Echols.
Richmond.
