Raising minimum wage
will aid recovery efforts
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are all doing our part to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic. Our first responders are expertly trained for moments like this pandemic and need our cooperation to stay at home, wash our hands and keep our distance from each other. The recovery effort will require all of us to work together.
Yet this crisis exposes who has been vulnerable, not just physically but economically every day: front-line workers in grocery stores, retail shops and restaurants; cleaners; caregivers; and people in our communities who always have been on the knife’s edge financially. How many of us could come up with $400 in an emergency before this? Now think how it feels to anticipate nine more weeks of uncertainty. How safe am I getting food this week? How am I going to cover the bills coming due? Will I have a place to live after this?
Our country has been through hard times and economic downturns before. But with each cycle, we’ve seen who comes out wealthier and who is left further behind when we reach the other side. We might not have a Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the Oval Office, but we do have a leader in Virginia with bills on his desk, ready for his signature by April 11, that could help us in the first steps toward a more just recovery. Virginians deserve the security of a raise to the minimum wage right now. I hope Gov. Ralph Northam doesn't let front-line and low-wage earners become more collateral damage from the COVID-19 disaster.
Ronna Wertman.
Grottoes.
