Readers deem Modly unfit
to be Navy secretary
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are outraged by the treatment U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier is receiving. We are sure that he was aware of the reaction that his actions would receive from higher-ranking nabobs, but he was brave enough to act to protect his sailors. The words of the acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, that Crozier was “naive or stupid,” are shameful and demonstrate that Modly is not fit for his position.
Crozier is an honorable man, the kind of leader the Navy needs.
Lyle and Mary Heldenbrand.
Virginia Beach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thanks for the timely letter. Modly is gone and the armed services are the better for it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.