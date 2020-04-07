Readers deem Modly unfit

to be Navy secretary

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We are outraged by the treatment U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier is receiving. We are sure that he was aware of the reaction that his actions would receive from higher-ranking nabobs, but he was brave enough to act to protect his sailors. The words of the acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, that Crozier was “naive or stupid,” are shameful and demonstrate that Modly is not fit for his position.

Crozier is an honorable man, the kind of leader the Navy needs.

Lyle and Mary Heldenbrand.

Virginia Beach.

