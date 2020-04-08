Construction crew at risk
during COVID-19 crisis
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am having a new home built in Virginia. I asked the builder when he thought construction would be able to restart on my house. He informed me that they are classified as essential. I do not want anyone working on my house that might possibly get sick and or die because they are classified as essential.
I sent a request to Gov. Ralph Northam, asking him to explain why people who are being classified as essential are building homes, town houses, condos and commercial buildings. I have not received a response. What the governor is doing is strictly based on economics, and he does not seem concerned about the health and well-being of these people. Most people who work on these projects are contractors and they get paid by the job. That means the faster they get done, the more money they will make. Anyone who believes construction workers can do social distancing is living in a dream. Anyone who thinks these workers can wear masks while they’re working also is living in a dream. This has got to stop until the virus has run its course. The health and well-being of the citizens of Virginia should be priority No. 1 for the governor.
I found this saying on Facebook. I hope the governor will understand this meaning: “We are classified as essential because being sacrificial would be too honest.”
Dennis Stewart.
St. Augustine, Fla.
