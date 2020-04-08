Legislation might hurt
small construction firms
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On the heels of news that more than 160,000 Virginians have filed initial unemployment insurance claims, it’s hard to believe Gov. Ralph Northam would sign legislation that would further exacerbate the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 and increase the cost of taxpayer-funded public works projects, given future projected budget shortfalls. The backbone of Virginia’s construction industry — small businesses and their skilled employees — most in need of help will be harmed if Northam signs legislation introduced by Sen. Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, (Senate Bill 182) and Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, (House Bill 358).
These bills, along with SB 995/HB 1635, will replace Virginia’s existing statute with a policy permitting government-mandated project labor agreements (PLAs), which force businesses to hire most or all workers on a job site from specified union hiring halls and union apprenticeship programs on school buildings, affordable housing, public hospitals, roads, Metrorail renovations and other infrastructure procured by state and local governments. PLAs discourage qualified nonunion contractors — which employ 97.8% of Virginia’s construction industry, including many certified small-, women- and minority-owned businesses — from competing to build projects funded by taxpayer dollars. Furthermore, studies demonstrate that PLAs can raise the costs of public works projects by 12% to 18%.
Construction union lobbyists and their members — who make up 2.2% of Virginia’s private construction workforce — have made passage of costly PLA and prevailing wage mandate legislation (SB 8/HB 833) a top priority this legislative session. These bills will push public works contracts to union-signatory contractors in Washington, D.C., Maryland and other states instead of the Virginia-based businesses that need the most help recovering from the COVID-19 economic crisis.
Northam can lead Virginia out of the economic disaster caused by COVID-19 by vetoing these bills and putting the commonwealth’s taxpayers, small-business contracting community and construction industry first.
Patrick Dean.
President, Associated Builders and Contractors Virginia.
